Big free throw rule change coming to high school hoops next season

INDIANAPOLIS — A big change is coming to high school basketball games here in Indiana and across the country.

In year's past, teams shot one-and-one free throws from the seventh, eighth and nine team fouls (non-shooting) of each half before getting two shots on the 10th foul of the half.

Now, fouls reset every quarter and there are no longer one-and-one free throw attempts.

Starting next basketball season, there will be only two shots fouls beginning on the fifth foul of every quarter.

According to the IHSAA, as a member state association of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), they are required to take up the rule.