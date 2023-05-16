Watch Now
Big free throw rule change coming to high school hoops next season

Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
Basketballs lie at the base of a hoop prior to the start of the final round of the NSAA state championships on March 11, 2022 in Lincoln, Neb.
Posted at 9:43 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 09:43:11-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A big change is coming to high school basketball games here in Indiana and across the country.

In year's past, teams shot one-and-one free throws from the seventh, eighth and nine team fouls (non-shooting) of each half before getting two shots on the 10th foul of the half.

Now, fouls reset every quarter and there are no longer one-and-one free throw attempts.

Starting next basketball season, there will be only two shots fouls beginning on the fifth foul of every quarter.

According to the IHSAA, as a member state association of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), they are required to take up the rule.

