Dozens of local high school delaying Friday night football kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple central Indiana schools have announced delays to kickoff for Friday night football tonight due to heat indices in the area.

Among the games starting later in the evening are the following:

Franklin at Mt Vernon (Fortville), 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington South vs. Martinsville, 8 p.m.

Bloomington North vs. Bedford North Lawrence, 8 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Zionsville, 8 p.m.

Owen Valley vs. South Putnam, 7:30 p.m.

Cascade vs. Beech Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood vs. Indian Creek, 8 p.m.

New Pal vs. Decatur Central, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus North vs. Columbus East, 8 p.m.

There are many more delays around the area. If you do not see your school listed, check with them to see if the game has been moved to a later time for player and fan safety.