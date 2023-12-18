Former All-American, Lawrence North standout Eric Montross dead at 52

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than a week after the passing of Indiana basketball legend George McGinnis, another legendary basketball player from Indianapolis has died.

Eric Montross, 52, died on Sunday surrounded by family at his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Montross, a 1990 McDonald's All-American for Lawrence North, was diagnosed with cancer in March.

After leading the Lawrence North Wildcats to a state championship, the 7-footer left for UNC to play for Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith.

Montross played eight seasons in the NBA.

MSD of Lawrence Township:

"The MSD of Lawrence Township is saddened to learn of the passing of basketball great, Eric Montross. He was a great Wildcat, a good person, and a champion for the sport he loved. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Carolina Athletics Statement:

"Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age. Eric was a great player and accomplished student, but the impacts he made on our community went way beyond the basketball court. He was a man of faith, a tremendous father, husband and son, and one of the most recognizable ambassadors of the University and Chapel Hill.

"He helped the Rams Club secure scholarships for student-athletes, and as color analyst for the Tar Heel Sports Network he brought perspective, heart and humor to UNC fans near and far. Eric also became an ardent supporter of the Lineberger Center while in college and remained a leader in the fight against cancer throughout his life.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Laura, his children and entire family, and his colleagues and friends. The number of people who loved Eric and were touched by him is immeasurable."