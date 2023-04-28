Watch Now
SportsHigh School

Actions

Former NBA All-Star, Pike standout Jeff Teague returning as Red Devils coach

Jeff Teague
Jason Miller
<p>CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 2: Jeff Teague #0 of the Atlanta Hawks warms up prior to the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)</p>
Jeff Teague
Posted at 7:58 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 07:58:38-04

PIKE TOWNSHIP — Jeff Teague is back home again.

The former Pike Red Devils basketball standout and NBA All-Star was approved as the program's new head coach Thursday night by the township school board.

At Pike, Teague was an Indiana All-Star and highly touted as a recruit. He ended up attending Wake Forest.

At Wake Forest, Teague earned All-American honors as a sophomore and was drafted with the No. 19 pick in the 2009 draft.

In 2015, Teague earned All-Star honors for the Atlanta Hawks and helped take the team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2016, Teague started for the hometown Pacers

After his playing career, Teague has worked as a scout for the Hawks and helped to run The Factory D1 on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to their webstie, The Factory D1 assists with strength and agility, offers the skills and trainings needed enhance the skill levels in basketball and volleyball, and has a wellness room that has cryotherapy as well as hydromassage machine.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE