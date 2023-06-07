Franklin's Max Clark wins Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year

FRANKLIN — Today, Franklin Community High School standout baseball player Max Clark was named the 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Clark beat out nearly half a million other student-athletes who play baseball nationwide.

“Max Clark is another standout in the fine tradition of past Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honorees,” said Jim Callis, senior writer for MLB Pipeline. “He might well be the best all-around player in this year’s draft as a center fielder with four tools that grade as at least ‘plus’ to go with developing power. He’s starred both in the Indiana high school ranks and also on the international stage with Team USA.”

Clark joins an impressive group of former Gatorade National Baseball Players of the Year who have combined for more than four MLB MVP awards, 42 All-Star appearances and 27 MLB first round draft picks.

This season, Clark has batter .646 with six home runs, 33 runs batted in and 45 runs scored.

He is a projected top 10 pick in July's MLB draft and a has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Vanderbilt University.

“Winning Gatorade Player of the Year is truly an incredible feat because you have to distinguish yourself from so many tough competitors,” said Gatorade Portfolio president and general manager Michael Del Pozzo. "Nearly half a million student-athletes play high school baseball nationwide, and Max stood above them all.”