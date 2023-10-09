Heritage Christian basketball program penalized for recruiting violations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Heritage Christian boys basketball program has officially been penalized by the IHSAA for past recruiting violations.

The Eagles basketball program must vacate its wins for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons due to recruiting and past link violations. They had an 23-24 record over those two seasons.

The penalties assessed at last Thursday's executive board meeting were:



Vacating wins from 2021-22 and 2022-23

365 day probation

Forfeiture of tournament revenue from past two seasons

Former head coach Warren Wallace left the program in the middle of the season last school year.

The rules broken were Rule 20-1 and Rule 20-2.