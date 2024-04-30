Watch Now
SportsHigh School

Actions

IHSAA approves girls wrestling, boys volleyball as new sports for 2024-25 school year

Both sports will now have an established IHSAA State Tournament
Girls Wrestling Boom
Matt Rourke/AP
Benton's Callie Hess, left, battles Plum's Saphia Davis, right, during the first found of the PIAA High School Wrestling Championships in Hershey, Pa., Thursday, March 7, 2024. Girls’ wrestling has become the fastest-growing high school sport in the country. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Girls Wrestling Boom
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 08:11:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning next school year, two new sports will be fully recognized by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA).

On Monday, the IHSAA Board of Directors approved full recognition of boys volleyball and girls wrestling.

With full recognition, the two sports will now have an established IHSAA state tournament. Girls wrestling will be a winter sport while boys volleyball will be played in the spring.

RELATED VIDEO | Girls Wrestling With History

Girls wrestling with history

According to an IHSAA release, there are now more than 1,400 girls participating in wrestling statewide at 177 different schools.

There are more than 100 schools with boys volleyball teams.

Recent Sports Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!