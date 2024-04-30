IHSAA approves girls wrestling, boys volleyball as new sports for 2024-25 school year

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning next school year, two new sports will be fully recognized by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA).

On Monday, the IHSAA Board of Directors approved full recognition of boys volleyball and girls wrestling.

With full recognition, the two sports will now have an established IHSAA state tournament. Girls wrestling will be a winter sport while boys volleyball will be played in the spring.

RELATED VIDEO | Girls Wrestling With History

Girls wrestling with history

According to an IHSAA release, there are now more than 1,400 girls participating in wrestling statewide at 177 different schools.

There are more than 100 schools with boys volleyball teams.