IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Preview

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana boys basketball high school state finals are set for Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Each of the four classes’ games have central Indiana representation.

CLASS 1A

Beginning with Class A finals at 10:30 a.m., central Indiana will be represented by the Saints of Lutheran High School.

The Saints (19-7) will face the Southwood Knights (15-12) from Wabash County.

Both teams are seeking their first boys basketball state title, though both have reached the championship game before.

Lutheran last played in the state finals in 2008, while the Knights last played for the title in 2018.

CLASS 2A

The No. 1 ranked Linton-Stockton Miners (29-1) from Greene County will take on the Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Braves (26-3) following the conclusion of the Class A game.

The Miners, led by University of Central Florida commit Joey Hart, are going after the program’s first state championship. They have twice prior finished as state runner-up in 2013 and 2019.

The Braves are going after their third state title in the past five years. They won the title in 2019 and 2021.

Class 3A

After a break, teams will return the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the evening session. This begins with a Class 3A Championship game between Noblesville's Guerin Catholic Golden Eagles (20-8) and the NorthWood Panthers (27-2) of Nappanee.

The Golden Eagles entered the state tournament unranked but got hot at the right time and have carried their momentum straight the Fieldhouse.

This is their third appearance in the boys basketball state finals. They won each of their previous appearances in 2012 and 2015.

State Finals Practice | @GainbridgeFH



Best facility in the country! Thanks to the @IHSAA1, @Pacers and the @IndianaFever for an incredible opportunity! @GuerinCatholic - we will see you Saturday at 6pm! @Guerinhoops pic.twitter.com/jpLnztmpHE — Guerin Catholic Athletics (@GCHS_Athletics) March 23, 2023

The Golden Eagles will take on the top ranked NorthWood Panthers. The Panthers are searching for their first championship in boys basketball.

Class 4A

The grand finale of the IHSAA boys basketball season comes with a heavyweight matchup between the undefeated Ben Davis Giants (32-0) and the Flory Bidunga led Kokomo Wildkats (24-4).

The Giants are looking to be the 14th basketball team in state history to finish with an undefeated state championship winning season.

This would be their fourth boys basketball state championship — with the most recent coming in 2017.

To our community:

If possible, please support our Giants as they head to state by putting a message of support on your business sign or sending a message to @BenDavisBasket1 or posting on social media your support. #WeAreWayne

On the other side the Wildkats are looking for their first state boys basketball title since 1961 in their first state finals appearance since 2011.

The Wildkats are led by the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year Flory Bidunga.