Indiana high school football scores 2024: Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the first week of the 2024 high school football season.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, August 23, 2024, below.

Scores:



Batesville 21, Triton Central 14

Brownsburg 45, FW Bishop Dwenger 13

Cardinal Ritter 36, Tech 0

Carmel 34, Homestead 10

Cascade 21, Indian Creek 18

Cathedral 24, Ben Davis 6

Columbus North at Decatur Central

Fishers 49, North Central 35

Franklin 47, New Albany 6

Franklin Central 45, Perry Meridian 14

Greenfield-Central 50, Beech Grove 8

Guerin Catholic 36, McCutcheon 17

Hamilton Southeastern 45, FW Carroll 21

Heritage Christian 55, Covenant Christian 12

Lapel 29, Hamilton Heights 20

Lawrence North 33, Lawrence Central 26

Lebanon 48, Pendleton Heights 40

Lutheran 41, Christel House 14

Martinsville 50, Bedford North Lawrence 7

Monrovia 35, Greencastle 21

Mooresville 30, Bloomington North 27

New Palestine 35, Kokomo 14

Noblesville 43, Mt. Vernon 24

Park Tudor 44, Greenwood Christian 27

Pike 31, Zionsville 20

Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South 27

Roncalli 37, Southport 13

Shortridge 26, Purdue Poly 18

Seymour 23, Greenwood 20

Shelbyville 36, Greensburg 14

South Putnam 28, Speedway 20

Tindley 32, Edinburgh 18

Warren Central 15, FW Snider 0

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 14

Westfield 34, Center Grove 28

Whiteland 27, Jeffersonville 13

