Indiana high school football scores 2024: Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the first week of the 2024 high school football season.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, August 23, 2024, below.

Scores:

  • Batesville 21, Triton Central 14
  • Brownsburg 45, FW Bishop Dwenger 13
  • Cardinal Ritter 36, Tech 0
  • Carmel 34, Homestead 10
  • Cascade 21, Indian Creek 18
  • Cathedral 24, Ben Davis 6
  • Columbus North at Decatur Central
  • Fishers 49, North Central 35
  • Franklin 47, New Albany 6
  • Franklin Central 45, Perry Meridian 14
  • Greenfield-Central 50, Beech Grove 8
  • Guerin Catholic 36, McCutcheon 17
  • Hamilton Southeastern 45, FW Carroll 21
  • Heritage Christian 55, Covenant Christian 12
  • Lapel 29, Hamilton Heights 20
  • Lawrence North 33, Lawrence Central 26
  • Lebanon 48, Pendleton Heights 40
  • Lutheran 41, Christel House 14
  • Martinsville 50, Bedford North Lawrence 7
  • Monrovia 35, Greencastle 21
  • Mooresville 30, Bloomington North 27
  • New Palestine 35, Kokomo 14
  • Noblesville 43, Mt. Vernon 24
  • Park Tudor 44, Greenwood Christian 27
  • Pike 31, Zionsville 20
  • Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South 27
  • Roncalli 37, Southport 13
  • Shortridge 26, Purdue Poly 18
  • Seymour 23, Greenwood 20
  • Shelbyville 36, Greensburg 14
  • South Putnam 28, Speedway 20
  • Tindley 32, Edinburgh 18
  • Warren Central 15, FW Snider 0
  • Western Boone 35, Sheridan 14
  • Westfield 34, Center Grove 28
  • Whiteland 27, Jeffersonville 13

