Indiana high school football scores 2024: Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the first week of the 2024 high school football season.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, August 23, 2024, below.
Scores:
- Batesville 21, Triton Central 14
- Brownsburg 45, FW Bishop Dwenger 13
- Cardinal Ritter 36, Tech 0
- Carmel 34, Homestead 10
- Cascade 21, Indian Creek 18
- Cathedral 24, Ben Davis 6
- Columbus North at Decatur Central
- Fishers 49, North Central 35
- Franklin 47, New Albany 6
- Franklin Central 45, Perry Meridian 14
- Greenfield-Central 50, Beech Grove 8
- Guerin Catholic 36, McCutcheon 17
- Hamilton Southeastern 45, FW Carroll 21
- Heritage Christian 55, Covenant Christian 12
- Lapel 29, Hamilton Heights 20
- Lawrence North 33, Lawrence Central 26
- Lebanon 48, Pendleton Heights 40
- Lutheran 41, Christel House 14
- Martinsville 50, Bedford North Lawrence 7
- Monrovia 35, Greencastle 21
- Mooresville 30, Bloomington North 27
- New Palestine 35, Kokomo 14
- Noblesville 43, Mt. Vernon 24
- Park Tudor 44, Greenwood Christian 27
- Pike 31, Zionsville 20
- Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South 27
- Roncalli 37, Southport 13
- Shortridge 26, Purdue Poly 18
- Seymour 23, Greenwood 20
- Shelbyville 36, Greensburg 14
- South Putnam 28, Speedway 20
- Tindley 32, Edinburgh 18
- Warren Central 15, FW Snider 0
- Western Boone 35, Sheridan 14
- Westfield 34, Center Grove 28
- Whiteland 27, Jeffersonville 13
