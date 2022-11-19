Indiana high school football scores and highlights: semistate

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the semistate round of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores below.
Class 6A
Carroll (FW) 21, Hamilton Southeastern 15
Center Grove 33, Indpls Cathedral 10
Class 5A
Valparaiso 22, Fort Wayne Snider 21
Whiteland 21, Castle 7
Class 4A
New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9
East Central 24, Indpls Roncalli 21 OT
Class 3A
Indpls Bishop Chatard 21, West Lafayette 3
Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7
Class 2A
Andrean 42, FW Bishop Luers 23
Evansville Mater Dei 51, Linton-Stockton 28
Class A
Adams Central 35, North Judson 0
Indpls Lutheran 28, North Decatur 7