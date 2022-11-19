Indiana high school football scores and highlights: semistate

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the semistate round of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores below.

Class 6A

Carroll (FW) 21, Hamilton Southeastern 15

Center Grove 33, Indpls Cathedral 10

Class 5A

Valparaiso 22, Fort Wayne Snider 21

Whiteland 21, Castle 7

Class 4A

New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9

East Central 24, Indpls Roncalli 21 OT

Class 3A

Indpls Bishop Chatard 21, West Lafayette 3

Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7

Class 2A

Andrean 42, FW Bishop Luers 23

Evansville Mater Dei 51, Linton-Stockton 28

Class A

Adams Central 35, North Judson 0

Indpls Lutheran 28, North Decatur 7