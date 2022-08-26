Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Week 1

Watch highlights from Week 1 of Indiana high school football's 2021-22 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, August 19, 2022 below.

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Central 56, Garrett 0

Angola 21, DeKalb 14

Benton Central 20, Delphi 14

Bloomington South 34, New Albany 14

Boonville 36, Paoli 8

Brownsburg 21, Indpls Ben Davis 16

Brownstown 53, Corydon 28

Calumet 56, Bowman Academy 20

Carroll (Flora) 51, Tri-County 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Luers 3

Cass 16, Pioneer 0

Castle 28, Ev. North 21

Center Grove 17, Warren Central 8

Centerville 72, Cambridge City 0

Charlestown 44, Silver Creek 13

Chesterton 35, Hobart 20

Clarksville 41, Scottsburg 14

Clinton Prairie 46, Wes-Del 6

Columbia City 31, Churubusco 7

Connersville 47, Richmond 14

Covington 48, Indpls Washington 12

Crawfordsville 53, Attica 0

Crown Point 42, Lowell 0

Culver Academy 17, Indpls Tech 14

Decatur Central 26, Columbus North 12

Delta 34, Muncie Central 28

E. Noble 51, Plymouth 7

Eastbrook 39, Huntington North 26

Eastern Hancock 44, Alexandria 22

Eastside 50, Woodlan 24

Edgewood 38, Mitchell 16

Edinburgh 14, Indpls Tindley 6

Elkhart 33, Concord 0

Ev. Mater Dei 35, Ev. Central 0

Ev. Reitz 39, Ev. Harrison 8

Fairfield 22, Goshen 20, OT

Fishers 34, Indpls N. Central 0

Forest Park 26, Princeton 8

Frankfort 20, Clinton Central 16

Franklin 42, Danville 14

Franklin Central 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Frankton 14, Tipton 13

Fremont 32, Southern Wells 8

Ft. Wayne Concordia 32, Ft. Wayne South 18

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 35, Ft. Wayne Wayne 13

Ft. Wayne Snider 20, Ft. Wayne North 18

Gibson Southern 27, Terre Haute South 20

Glenn 28, Boone Grove 14

Greencastle 42, Indpls Attucks 0

Greenfield 30, Plainfield 28

Greensburg 35, Shelbyville 21

Greenwood 35, Seymour 7

Griffith 22, Highland 21

Guerin Catholic 45, McCutcheon 21

Hagerstown 50, Knightstown 26

Hamilton Hts. 34, Lapel 7

Hamilton Southeastern 12, Lawrence Central 7

Hammond Central 30, S. Bend Washington 6

Hanover Central 63, E. Chicago Central 6

Heritage 23, Bellmont 0

Heritage Christian 55, Traders Point Christian 20

Heritage Hills 25, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 9

Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Indian Creek 37, Batesville 25

Indiana Deaf 34, Purdue Polytechnic 25

Indpls Cathedral 43, Lafayette-jefferson 12

Indpls Chatard 24, Indpls Brebeuf 13

Indpls Lutheran 38, Beech Grove 6

Indpls Park Tudor 51, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Roncalli 46, Southport 7

Indpls Scecina 55, Phalen 0

Jasper 34, Ev. Memorial 10

Jay Co. 41, Blackford 0

Knox 54, Winamac 19

Kokomo 33, Leo 13

LaVille 42, Bremen 0

Lafayette Catholic 45, Seeger 21

Lake Central 47, Munster 0

Lawrence North 32, Avon 25

Lebanon 26, Pendleton Hts. 12

Linton 56, Parke Heritage 6

Logansport 44, Peru 0

Lou. Male, Ky. 42, Floyd Central 7

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 17, Carmel 7

Maconaquah 31, Wabash 20

Madison-Grant 48, Tri-Central 7

Martinsville 28, Bedford N. Lawrence 14

Merrillville 27, Andrean 7

Mishawaka 38, Mishawaka Marian 0

Monroe Central 30, Winchester 14

Monrovia 40, Indpls Ritter 12

Mooresville 38, Bloomington North 13

N. Decatur 57, S. Decatur 0

N. Harrison 40, Salem 7

N. Judson 45, Culver 12

N. Miami 14, Manchester 12

N. Montgomery 36, N. Putnam 7

N. Posey 54, S. Spencer 14

N. Vermillion 27, N. Central (Farmersburg) 18

N. White 34, Taylor 30

New Castle 18, Franklin Co. 12, OT

New Haven 47, Marion 0

New Palestine 42, Westfield 28

New Prairie 35, LaPorte 0

Noblesville 43, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35

Noblesville Home School 22, Christel House Manual 8

North Wood 31, Jimtown 7

Northeastern 48, Union Co. 9

Northfield 21, Bluffton 0

Northridge 50, S. Bend Adams 12

Northview 27, Terre Haute North 21

Northwestern 33, Twin Lakes 7

Norwell 22, Mississinewa 7

Oak Hill 41, Eastern (Greentown) 3

Osceola Grace 54, S. Bend Clay 6

Owen Valley 77, Brown Co. 7

Penn 35, Valparaiso 6

Perry Central 21, Tell City 20

Portage 46, Hammond Morton 27

Prairie Hts. 39, Whitko 0

Providence 48, Bethlehem, Ky. 36

Rensselaer 19, Kankakee Valley 0

River Forest 22, Wheeler 15

Riverton Parke 44, Pike Central 20

Rochester 35, Southwood 21

Rushville 41, Milan 35

S. Adams 35, Arcanum, Ohio 0

S. Bend St. Joseph's 36, Lakeland 17

S. Dearborn 28, Jennings Co. 0

S. Newton 22, N. Newton 16

S. Putnam 70, Cloverdale 0

S. Vermillion 27, W. Vigo 0

Shenandoah 56, Elwood 0

Southmont 55, Fountain Central 12

Southridge 38, Washington 7

Springs Valley 43, Eastern (Greene) 6

Sullivan 31, N. Knox 6

Switzerland Co. 42, Crawford Co. 0

Tecumseh 49, N. Daviess 12

Tippecanoe Valley 26, Wawasee 0

Tri 68, Union City 12

Triton 49, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

Triton Central 42, Cascade 14

Vincennes 40, Ev. Bosse 0

W. Central 26, Caston 8

W. Lafayette 27, Lafayette Harrison 14

W. Noble 33, Central Noble 7

W. Washington 36, Eastern (Pekin) 8

Warsaw 35, Michigan City 7

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 12

Whiteland 28, Columbus East 10

Whiting 41, Frontier 8

Yorktown 20, Anderson 0

Zionsville 31, Indpls Pike 24, OT

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/