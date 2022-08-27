Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Week 2

Watch highlights from Week 2 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, August 26, 2022 below.

Week 2 Scores:

Ben Davis 44, Avon 13

Bloomington North 35, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Brebeuf 36, Tri-West Hendricks 8

Brownsburg 42, Indpls Cathedral 35

Cascade 28, Beech Grove 13

Center Grove 31, Carmel 27

Covenant Christian 49, Traders Point 26

Delta 21, Columbia City 14

Edinburgh 42, Cloverdale 14

Fairfield 24, South Bend Adams 14

Fishers 28, Pike 17

Guerin Catholic 47, Lafayette Central Catholic 10

Hamilton Southeastern 45, Indpls North Central 14

Heritage Christian 52, Shenandoah 33

Heritage Hills 35, Tell City 14

Indpls Scecina 28, Speedway 7

Indpls Shortridge 26, Indpls Washington 0

Indian Creek 21, Greenwood 20

Mishawaka Marian 21, Culver Academies 3

Monroe Central 38, Union City 0

Monrovia 42, Edgewood 10

Mooresville 38, Danville 17

New Palestine 49, Decatur Central 0

North Daviess 41, North Central (Farmersburg) 8

North Decatur 44, Eastern Hancock 0

Roncalli 17, Franklin Central 0

Rushville 41, Shelbyville 39

Penn 31, Portage 6

Terre Haute North 59, Indpls Attucks 6

Tri-Central 34, Wes-Del 0

Triton Central 21, New Castle 14

Warren Central 44, Detroit King (Michigan) 26

West Noble 35, Wawasee 24

Whiteland 24, Lawrence North 13

Winchester 34, Knightstown 20

Yorktown 27, Muncie Central 7

Zionsville 42, Lebanon 6

