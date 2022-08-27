Indiana high school football scores & highlights: Week 2

Watch highlights from Week 2 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, August 26, 2022 below.
Week 2 Scores:
Ben Davis 44, Avon 13
Bloomington North 35, Bedford North Lawrence 14
Brebeuf 36, Tri-West Hendricks 8
Brownsburg 42, Indpls Cathedral 35
Cascade 28, Beech Grove 13
Center Grove 31, Carmel 27
Covenant Christian 49, Traders Point 26
Delta 21, Columbia City 14
Edinburgh 42, Cloverdale 14
Fairfield 24, South Bend Adams 14
Fishers 28, Pike 17
Guerin Catholic 47, Lafayette Central Catholic 10
Hamilton Southeastern 45, Indpls North Central 14
Heritage Christian 52, Shenandoah 33
Heritage Hills 35, Tell City 14
Indpls Scecina 28, Speedway 7
Indpls Shortridge 26, Indpls Washington 0
Indian Creek 21, Greenwood 20
Mishawaka Marian 21, Culver Academies 3
Monroe Central 38, Union City 0
Monrovia 42, Edgewood 10
Mooresville 38, Danville 17
New Palestine 49, Decatur Central 0
North Daviess 41, North Central (Farmersburg) 8
North Decatur 44, Eastern Hancock 0
Roncalli 17, Franklin Central 0
Rushville 41, Shelbyville 39
Penn 31, Portage 6
Terre Haute North 59, Indpls Attucks 6
Tri-Central 34, Wes-Del 0
Triton Central 21, New Castle 14
Warren Central 44, Detroit King (Michigan) 26
West Noble 35, Wawasee 24
Whiteland 24, Lawrence North 13
Winchester 34, Knightstown 20
Yorktown 27, Muncie Central 7
Zionsville 42, Lebanon 6