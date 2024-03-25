'It's just amazing': Milan High School celebrates 70-year anniversary of its famous basketball state title

MILAN — Bobby Plump paused for a moment and looked toward the opposite end of the Milan High School gymnasium late Saturday morning. He wanted to explain his grateful heart for a 70-year state championship celebration.

"There have been so many events in the last month that after 70 years for people to remember," Plump said.

His voice trailed off with emotion.

"It's just kind of amazing," he said. "Kind of brings tears to your eyes."

Plump, who made the game-winning jump shot in Indiana's 1954 basketball state final, was among the five Milan players in attendance for the special ceremony inside Marvin Wood Gymnasium.

Plump along with Gene White, Roger Schroder, Ray Craft and Rollin Cutter were introduced to applause to an estimated 1,200 people, including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

"Hoosiers" screenwriter and producer Angelo Pizzo and actors Brad Long ("Buddy") and Steve Hollar ("Rade") represented the 1986 film, which was inspired by the 1954 Milan team.

Pizzo spoke to the audience about how much he's enjoyed connecting with the Milan players over the years.

"This is the biggest event since 1954 when 30- or 40,000 people showed up here after the tournament when we came back," Plump said.

Fans arrived from as far away as North Dakota on Saturday to get a glimpse of the Milan team that has been called the greatest sports story in Indiana history.

"This is something that none of us expected," Plump said. "It's such an honor that people would come from a distance. There are people I just met from Minnesota that drove in. That's amazing. And they seem so happy to be here. I mean that's a long trip."

There were also video tributes from award-winning sportscasters Jim Nantz and Bob Costas during the ceremony.

"To me the story of what happened in Milan moons ago — 70 years ago — is the greatest story ever told," Nantz said.

Plump, 87, reconnected with friends and met new acquaintances. He posed for photos and shared laughs and smiles with visitors before the ceremony.

"Typically they want to know what I was thinking when I was standing there before I took the shot," Plump said with a smile. "I don't know. I probably wasn't thinking of anything."

The Milan scoreboard showed 19:54 on the clock with the score 32-30 in reference to Milan's final score against Muncie Central in the 1954 state final. The significance of the numbers didn't have to be explained. Milan's 1954 team has a legacy that will live forever.

"What an event," Plump said. "Look at all the people that came back. It's just amazing to me that that many people would show up. It's just a great time."