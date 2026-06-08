Lawrence North RB Izayveon Moore flips commitment to Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Lawrence North running back Izayveon Moore flipped his commitment from Miami (OH) to Purdue, he announced on X (formerly Twitter).

"I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this process... I’m excited for this next chapter and the opportunities ahead," Moore wrote in the post. "Boiler Up!"

Moore has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons with the Wildcats. He had his best statistical season in his junior year in 2025, rushing for 1,587 yards and 30 touchdowns. He had over 100 yards in all nine games he played in.

Moore helped lead Lawrence North to an undefeated regular season and a sectional title in 2024.

Moore is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Moore and Lawrence North start their season against Brownsburg, who has won the last two 6A state championships. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on August 21.