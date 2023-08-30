New rule means HSE K-8 students must have adult with them to attend high school games

HAMILTON COUNTY — A new rule for Hamilton Southeastern students eighth grade and younger means they cannot attend sporting events without an adult.

A note was sent to parents on Tuesday, highlighting the new steps the district has put into place to help keep kids safe at their events.

Effective immediately, all students in grades K-8 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult to enter any sporting event at the high school.

"This change in practice is due in part to an uptick in incidents involving unsupervised K-9 students," the letter to parents read. "Although we want student participation at our home games, students without an adult will not be admitted."

You can read the full letter to HSE parents below.