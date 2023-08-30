New rule means HSE K-8 students must have adult with them to attend high school games

HAMILTON COUNTY — A new rule for Hamilton Southeastern students eighth grade and younger means they cannot attend sporting events without an adult.
A note was sent to parents on Tuesday, highlighting the new steps the district has put into place to help keep kids safe at their events.
Effective immediately, all students in grades K-8 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult to enter any sporting event at the high school.
"This change in practice is due in part to an uptick in incidents involving unsupervised K-9 students," the letter to parents read. "Although we want student participation at our home games, students without an adult will not be admitted."
You can read the full letter to HSE parents below.
Dear HSE Students and Families:
Football season is upon us, and we love having the support of our school community cheering from the sidelines underneath the #FridayNightLights.
To increase safety at our high school sporting events this year, students in grades K-8 must now be accompanied and supervised by an adult (aged 18+) to enter the event. This change in practice is due in part to an uptick in incidences involving unsupervised K-8 students.
Although we want student participation at our home games, students without an adult will not be admitted.
These changes are effective immediately and will be enforced at the upcoming Royals vs. Avon football game on Friday, September 1, 2023.
We appreciate in advance the support of our students, parents, and community. We understand this change in practice may interrupt normal plans for event attendance, but we want to ensure that all attendees have an enjoyable and safe experience.
We wish our FHS Tigers and HSE Royals the best of luck in this year’s sporting events.
Sincerely,
HSE Schools