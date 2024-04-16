Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hoosier baseball legend Carl Erskine dead at 97

Sign Stealing The 1951 Scandal
Anonymous/AP
FILE - In this October 1952 file photo, Brooklyn Dodgers' Carl Erskine pitches against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the baseball World Series in New York. Up by 13 1/2 games in mid-August in 1951, Jackie Robinson and the Dodgers seemed destined. That was until rookie Willie Mays and the New York Giants came flying back, fueled by an incredible, late run in home games at the Polo Grounds, and forced a best-of-three playoff for the National League pennant. Erskine was warming up in the Brooklyn bullpen in Game 3 when Bobby Thomson connected for the famed "Shot Heard 'Round the World," a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Ralph Branca that rallied the Giants to a 5-4 win. A half-century later, a giant secret was revealed: The Giants had rigged a spyglass-and-buzzer system in late July to steal catchers' signals and tip off their hitters. (AP Photo, File)
Sign Stealing The 1951 Scandal
Screenshot 2024-04-16 105921.png
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 11:35:52-04

ANDERSON — An Indiana legend has died.

On Tuesday, Carl Erskine, who won the 1955 World Series alongside Jackie Robinson, died at 97 years old.

Erskine was documented in 2022 by Ted Green with the film "The Best We've Got".

The film goes beyond Erskine’s professional baseball career. It depicts Erskine’s childhood in a racially fraught Anderson, Indiana, and his lifelong friendship with Johnny Wilson, who was Black. It was a friendship that spanned 80 years.

Erskine also notably pitched the Dodgers very first game upon moving to Los Angeles.

His life had so much more after his baseball career.

Away from the diamond, Erskine worked to champion and raise awareness for Special Olympics of Indiana and all of those with intellectual disabilities.

Erskine's son, Jimmy Erskine, was born with Down syndrome.

WATCH | Brad Brown speaks with Ted Green ahead of the release of "The Best We've Got"

Carl Erskine documentary premieres this week in Anderson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!