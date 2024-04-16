Hoosier baseball legend Carl Erskine dead at 97

ANDERSON — An Indiana legend has died.

On Tuesday, Carl Erskine, who won the 1955 World Series alongside Jackie Robinson, died at 97 years old.

Erskine was documented in 2022 by Ted Green with the film "The Best We've Got".

The film goes beyond Erskine’s professional baseball career. It depicts Erskine’s childhood in a racially fraught Anderson, Indiana, and his lifelong friendship with Johnny Wilson, who was Black. It was a friendship that spanned 80 years.

Erskine also notably pitched the Dodgers very first game upon moving to Los Angeles.

His life had so much more after his baseball career.

Away from the diamond, Erskine worked to champion and raise awareness for Special Olympics of Indiana and all of those with intellectual disabilities.

Erskine's son, Jimmy Erskine, was born with Down syndrome.

WATCH | Brad Brown speaks with Ted Green ahead of the release of "The Best We've Got"