Hoosiers Connect announces NIL partnership with Starlight Distillery

BLOOMINGTON — On Tuesday, Hoosiers Connect and Starlight Distillery announced a new partnership that will benefit IU student-athletes.

Through the partnership, Starlight Distillery will produce Hoosiers Connect Vodka with 25% of all sales going to student-athletes at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Hoosiers Connect is the official NIL Collective of IU Athletics and Starlight Distillery is owned by the Huber family — who are longtime supporters of IU Athletics.

“As a 180-year-old Indiana family business, partnering on this NIL project with Hoosiers Connect aligns with our family’s mission of giving back to our community and state,” said Christian Huber, seventh generation member of the Huber family. “It’s a win-win strategy that invests in our student-athletes and the future of sports and education.”

“We’re grateful to the Huber family for partnering with us on this exciting project,” said Executive Director of Hoosiers Connect Tyler Harris. “The Hubers are the epitome of what it means to be a Hoosier. We are excited for all Hoosier fans to have the opportunity to responsibly enjoy the Official Hoosiers Connect Vodka and to continue to explore unique ways to support NIL opportunities for IU student-athletes.”

The vodka is already available for purchase at Starlight Distillery in Starlight, Indiana. It will soon be available for purchase at retail locations throughout Indiana.