Hoosiers on your mark: The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials arrive in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 USA Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium begin June 15 and run through June 23.

For more than a week, the country will turn their collective eyes to Indianapolis and the fastest swimmers as they vie for a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

For residents, many opportunities exist to make the most of the new experience of the trials being in Indianapolis and inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

In a first-of-its-kind attempt, Lucas Oil Stadium, normally host to football games and concerts, now has three temporary swimming pools within it.

There are two 50-meter pools and one 25-meter swimming pool.

If you’re looking to simply attend tickets are still available and if you’re looking to become a bigger part of the action, volunteer opportunities exist still as well.

Swimming Event Schedule

During each day of the event, prelims will start at 11 a.m. and finals at 8 p.m. Gates open one hour prior to start time for all events.

June 15: Opening Night "In Indiana"

T-Shirt Giveaway

June 16: Family Night/Father's Day

4 Hot Dogs + 4 Lays Chips + 4 Fountain Sodas = $25

June 17: USA Swimming Foundation "Saving Lives" Night

June 18: Women in Sports Night

June 19: USA Swimming Foundation "Impacting Communities" Night

June 20: Student Night

Hot dog + Chips + Soda = $7 with Student ID

June 21: Military & First Responders Night

June 22: USA Swimming Foundation "Building Champions" Night

June 23: Naming of the Team

Other Events During USA Swim Trials

Not all of the action that comes with the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be in the water.

USA Swimming

Fans from all over will be able to go to the Toyota Aqua Zone at the Indiana Convention Center, USA Swimming LIVE on Georgia Street and the OneAmerica Concert Series.



Toyota Aqua Zone Located in Hall I, J and K of the Indiana Convention Center Open Daily from June 15-23 Includes activations, athlete appearances, food, beverages and retail shopping 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Free

USA Swimming LIVE Kicks off on Georgia Street with June 14 Starting Block Party at 5 p.m. on June 14 Runs daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Live music, food, drinks and more Waterless swim-up bar and All Lanes Lead to Indy Artwork

Snap a pic with Indy’s Eiffel Tower A 20,000 lbs Eiffel Tower will be built at the intersection of Georgia Street and Capitol Avenue. It will stand 66 feet tall.



Visit Indy