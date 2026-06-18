How Ball State football will honor fallen teammate this season

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Ball State University football team will play with a heavy heart this season.

The Cardinals lost one of their teammates last month. Freshman defensive back Gavin Yates-Lyons died on May 30 following a shooting in Florida on May 24.

This past weekend, over 30 members of the school’s football program traveled to Florida to take part in funeral services for Yates-Lyons.

Members of the program presented the Yates-Lyons’ family with his No. 22 jersey following Saturday’s services, according to a news release.

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Ball State head coach Mike Uremovich has said that “the No. 22 jersey will not be worn at Ball State until Yates-Lyons’ eligibility is exhausted following the 2030 season.” As of last week, Yates-Lyons’ uniform and helmet are still in his locker in Muncie.

The Cardinals also have had all hash marks at the 22-yard line painted red at both Scheumann Stadium and the team’s training facility.

The news release goes on to state that “additional tributes, including a uniform patch or helmet decal, are being planned for the 2026 season.”

The Cardinals begin the 2026 regular season on the road at Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Ball State’s first home game of the season will be the following week on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Stony Brook. Kickoff for the Cardinals’ home opener is set for 2 p.m. EDT.