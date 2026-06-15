How Fever guard Sophie Cunningham stays ready in crunch time

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- On Saturday night inside Mohegan Sun Arena, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham caught fire in crunch time.

Cunningham returned in Saturday's road matchup against the Connecticut Sun after missing the previous game with a right elbow injury.

On Saturday, Cunningham scored 11 consecutive points in the final two minutes of Saturday's 85-75 win against the Sun and hit a season-high three triples, all in the last two minutes.

Cunningham told reporters how she's always prepared for the moment when her number is called.

"You just have to stay ready," Cunnigham said. "I think that's kind of been my whole career is you've got to control what you can control, and that's about being a pro. You can't always control when you're going to be out there, who you're going to be out there with. But you got to make it count, and so I did that tonight, but also shoutout to my teammates for getting me the ball when I was open."

Both Cunningham and Caitlin Clark shared the floor down the stretch of Saturday's double-digit win. Clark finished with 25 points and connected on five triples, her second-most threes in a game all season.

While it is usually Clark hitting the game-sealing type of shots most fans are used to, this time, it was Cunningham's moment to put the game on ice.

Cunningham described how much energy she gets from playing alongside Clark and the rest of Indiana's star-studded lineup.

"I like playing with C [Caitlin Clark]," Cunningham said. "I think that C is an aggressor, I think that AB [Aliyah Boston] is an aggressor, I think Kelsey's [Mitchel] an aggressor. When you have three elite players like that who all can dominate a game and take over a game, it's really up to you, so when you get the ball, you can do what you do. I think that you just have to have a feel for the game. Sometimes the energy is low, so you have to go out there and be the aggressor and bring the energy up. But when they already have it, you just got slide right in and don't drop the energy."

Cunningham is averaging 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game through 12 games played this season.

The Fever are currently 8-5 and will host the Toronto Tempo inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Tuesday, June 16th.