How Pacers guard Yuki Kawamura hopes to prove himself in NBA Summer League

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- At just 5-foot-7, first-year Pacers Summer League point guard Yuki Kawamura has made a habit of proving people wrong. Since his NBA debut two years ago, the 25-year-old from Japan has become a fan favorite thanks to his blazing quickness, premier passing ability, and a relentlessly positive attitude that always seems to lift his teammates.

Before landing his first NBA contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024, Kawamura starred on the international stage. He played for Japan during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where he averaged 20.3 points and 7.7 assists across the team’s three group-stage games.

Following the Olympics, Kawamura signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Grizzlies and appeared in 22 games as a rookie.

At the time, Pacers Summer League head coach Johnny Carpenter was an assistant on the Grizzlies staff from 2024–2025, giving him a close look at Kawamura’s ability.

“I got to experience Yukimania when I was in Memphis a couple years ago,” Carpenter said. “He's so quick. His mind and his body. He's thinking so many passes ahead, he's moving, cutting steps ahead of the defense.”

Carpenter described what makes Kawamura such a naturally talented point guard.

“It's a rare ability to just adapt and seamlessly enhance the collective IQ," Carpenter said. "There's individual IQ and there's collective IQ. He's able to raise the entire collective IQ, be a connector, and guys start moving because he's moving. Guys start passing because he's moving the ball and making the ball unselfish. The ball has energy and the more people that touch it, we get that collective mindset. We play continuously, and we play with joy."

Despite his height, Kawamura has always had the confidence to prove people wrong.

“When I was in Memphis two years ago, I didn't play in the NBA very much,” Kawamura said. “But last year I played a couple games, and I was a rotation player,” Kawamura said. “I feel like I've got confidence to play in the NBA right now. Like I said, I'm still learning from every moment. I just want to prove to myself. I just want to prove size doesn't matter.”

Before joining the Pacers Summer League roster, Kawamura played for the Grizzlies in his rookie year, then the Chicago Bulls last season, where he averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 assists in just under 12 minutes per game.

Now, as Kawamura gears up for Indy’s first Summer League game on Friday, he’s excited for the opportunity.

“I feel like it's a blessing to be here," Kawamura said. "This is my third full year in the NBA, so I'm super excited to play with my teammates, new coaching staff, new organization. I'm still learning from everything, every moment. Learning how to impact winning. It's going to be a cool experience for me.”

The Pacers will play the first of four Summer League games on Friday, July 10, against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas.

The Pacers' full Summer League schedule is as follows.

