How Taylor Swift could make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas after her Eras Tour performance in Tokyo

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story will add a chapter in the Super Bowl, and for those of us who have fun watching the singer watch her boyfriend from Cleveland Heights play, you might be wondering if the world's most famous football fan will be attending the big game in Las Vegas.

If you're a Swiftie, its possible you already started doing the math on this one. Swift's next leg of the Eras Tour kicks off on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, with her final show starting around 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Feb. 10. Swift's show usually lasts around three hours, which means it will likely end at 9 p.m.

There is a 17-hour time change between Tokyo and Las Vegas, meaning her concert will end around 4 a.m. Pacific Time.

According to Travel Math, a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is around 12 hours.

If Swift leaves the stadium and arrives at the airport around 10 p.m., and takes her private jet, she could land in Las Vegas that Saturday night between 5-6 p.m., about 24 hours before the game.

That would give her plenty of time to get checked into her hotel, hit the Circus Buffet with the Kelces (where else would they eat?) and rest up for the big game on Sunday.