IHSAA approves student athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA Board of Directors, passing with a 13-5 vote, approved student athletes to be able to benefit from their name, image and likeness starting in the 2026-27 school year.

“Personal Branding Activities,” the term the IHSAA is using, prohibits students from using their school affiliation or uniform during activities.

“Unlike the current college system, where schools often play a direct role in NIL compensation, the new rule keeps high schools out of arranging or funding deals for student-athletes,” IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said in a news release. “Instead, it allows students to benefit independently from their school, without using school branding or representing school-sponsored endorsements. It creates a clear distinction between the college model and the educational mission of high school athletics.”

Students can benefit from their social media brand, personal appearances, and endorsements that do not involve their school. Student athletes can also provide non-athletic services like tutoring or youth sports coaching.

Schools cannot use Personal Branding Activities to recruit student-athletes to attend their school. Student athletes also cannot accept benefits from Personal Branding Activities that are affiliated with or benefit their school.

