IHSAA Board of Directors votes against shot clock for high school basketball

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA board of directors voted against the implementation of a 35-second shot clock in Indiana high school basketball.

The shot clock would have been for varsity games only, and would have begun in the 2028-29 season.

“Tradition definitely carries a lot here in Indiana, maybe more than other states,” IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said. “When we looked at the stats, I think one of the things the board considered was the number of possessions that actually extend beyond 35 seconds in a game. When you average only two (possessions) in a game that extend beyond 35 seconds, you say, do we really have an issue in Indiana?”

Neidig also said it would have cost schools on average around $10,000 to install a shot clock in their gyms.