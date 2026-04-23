Illinois House advances bill for new Chicago Bears stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House of Representatives on Wednesday night advanced a measure to set up property tax rates that would help to build a new Chicago Bears stadium in Illinois.

The vote was 78-32.

Called the “megaprojects bill,” Illinois House Bill 910 now goes to the Senate for consideration. If approved by both the House and Senate, the bill would go to Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature. The final day of this year’s legislative session is set for May 31.

The NFL team wants to move from Soldier Field north of downtown Chicago. Sites being consider are Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Hammond, Indiana.

Indiana Gov Mike Braun, a Republican, in February signed into law a bill to establish a northwest Indiana stadium authority. He signed the measure shortly after it was approved in the Indiana Senate.

Funding for the Indiana stadium would come from a mix of food and beverage taxes and hotel taxes. The Bears have committed to providing $2 billion toward building the stadium, while House Speaker Todd Huston has said about $1 billion could come from public funding. The bill specifically gives Hammond the authority to create a special taxing district for the area surrounding the stadium.

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