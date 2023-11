SPEEDWAY — It's a big job packing up more than a century of history for a big move.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum began an 18 month renovation on Monday.

The process began with moving everything out of the museum to an off-site location.

In addition to cars, there are 55,000 artifacts to be moved, things like helmets, programs, tickets, art work and more.

The renovation will add a mezzanine level to the museum.

They are scheduled to reopen in April 2025.