Indiana allowing sports wagers on 7 Winter Olympic events

Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The logos for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics are seen at an exhibit at a visitors center at the Winter Olympic venues in Yanqing on the outskirts of Beijing, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jan 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana gamblers will be able to put some wagers down on events during the upcoming Winter Olympics.

The state Gaming Commission this past week authorized Indiana casinos and mobile sports wagering operators to offer betting lines on seven Winter Olympic events.

Those are alpine skiing, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, ice hockey, short-track speed skating and speed skating.

Sports wagering operators aren’t required to accept bets on all the events.

The Beijing games are scheduled to run Feb 4-20.

