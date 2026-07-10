Indiana congressman: WNBA must better protect players

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- An Indiana congressman said he wants answers from the WNBA on how it plans to better protect its star players, including Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Stutzman joined fellow Indiana Republicans Victoria Spartz and Erin Houchin in signing on to a letter demanding the WNBA better protect its players from flagrant fouls. This was in response to a highly publicized incident in which Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas appeared to push her fist against Clark's throat during a game.

Referees did not call the foul at the time and Thomas was subsequently suspended for one game.

In the letter, members of the House Republican Study Committee warned the WNBA could face investigations by the Department of Justice or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission if it is found to be creating a hostile work environment for players such as Clark. The letter demanded that WNBA leadership outline the league's review mechanism for player hostility and on-court violence, how the league holds players accountable for their actions on the court, and what steps the league is taking to protect players from online harassment and off-court threats.

In an interview with "News 8" for "All INdiana Politics," Stutzman said he personally has not spoken with the DOJ or the EEOC about opening any investigations and he does not expect hearings to be called. He said he believes Clark, in particular, is being singled out for attacks on the court that go beyond normal gameplay. Stutzman said he fears players such as Clark might decide to leave the WNBA and play elsewhere, such as in Europe, if they don't believe they will be protected on the court.

"My hope is the WNBA commissioner got the message. It's making a lot of news and that's what we wanted," he said.

Stutzman said this week's air strikes on Iran are part of the Trump administration's efforts to hold Iran accountable for violating terms of the memorandum of understanding between the two countries, specifically by attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway separates Iran from the Arabian Peninsula and hosts one-fifth of the world's oil trading traffic.

"These guys have proven over and over in Iran, the IRGC, that they're liars cheaters, stealers, they move the goal posts, they're hard to negotiate with. The only thing they understand is raw power and I think that's what President Trump is showing them," he said.

Stutzman, who serves on the House Budget Committee, said there have not been further discussions in Congress on whether to suspend the federal gas tax. Unlike Gov. Mike Braun, who has suspended Indiana's gas tax since April, President Donald Trump cannot unilaterally suspend the federal tax. Stutzman said he opposes suspending the federal gas tax because he does not believe the United States government is in a financial position to do so.

This week, President Trump announced he plans to remove Syria from the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism. The country has been on the list since it was first published in 1979. Stutzman, who met with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa last year, said he believes it's safe to do so. He said al-Sharaa has his hands full trying to rebuild Syria and has made several decisions Stutzman believes were the right call, such as not diverting Syria's meager remaining military assets to attack Hezbollah. Congress has already voted to repeal the sanctions that were in place against the country.

"All INdiana Politics" airs at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on WRTV.