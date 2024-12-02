Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Indiana Fever announce 2025 regular season schedule

Fever Wings Basketball
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Lexie Hull (10), Damiris Dantas (12) and Aliyah Boston, right, during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Fever Wings Basketball
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have announced the 2025 regular season schedule with an expanded 44 games.

The Fever will tip off the 2025 regular season on May 15 with a home game against the Chicago Sky.

A select number of single-game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Fans can join the season ticket waitlist by visiting this link.

Fever 2025.png

The team will play a five-game stretch at Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning Thursday, July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces and ending with a match up against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 13.

The fifth year of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup will begin for the Fever on Tuesday, June 3 against the Washington Mystics.

Indiana's full Commissioner's Cup schedule in 2025 will feature:

  • June 3, 7 p.m. ET vs. Washington
  • June 7, 7 p.m. ET vs. Chicago
  • June 10m 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta
  • June 14, 3 p.m. ET vs. New York
  • June 17, 7 p.m. ET vs. Connecticut

The Fever will play the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, June 19.
The Fever will play back-to-back road games Tuesday, July 15 at Connecticut and Wednesday, July 16 at New York before hosting WNBA All-Star Weekend beginning on July 18 in Indianapolis.

You can find the full schedule, here.

RELATED | Stephanie White returns to Indiana Fever

Stephanie White returns to Indiana Fever

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!