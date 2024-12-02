Indiana Fever announce 2025 regular season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have announced the 2025 regular season schedule with an expanded 44 games.

The Fever will tip off the 2025 regular season on May 15 with a home game against the Chicago Sky.

A select number of single-game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Fans can join the season ticket waitlist by visiting this link.

Indiana Fever

The team will play a five-game stretch at Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning Thursday, July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces and ending with a match up against the Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 13.

The fifth year of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup will begin for the Fever on Tuesday, June 3 against the Washington Mystics.

Indiana's full Commissioner's Cup schedule in 2025 will feature:



June 3, 7 p.m. ET vs. Washington

June 7, 7 p.m. ET vs. Chicago

June 10m 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Atlanta

June 14, 3 p.m. ET vs. New York

June 17, 7 p.m. ET vs. Connecticut

The Fever will play the WNBA's newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday, June 19.

The Fever will play back-to-back road games Tuesday, July 15 at Connecticut and Wednesday, July 16 at New York before hosting WNBA All-Star Weekend beginning on July 18 in Indianapolis.

You can find the full schedule, here.

