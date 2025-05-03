Indiana Fever kick off 2025 preseason with overtime victory over Washington Mystics

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever opened their 2025 preseason on a high note, edging out the Washington Mystics in a thrilling 79-74 overtime victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a sluggish start, the Fever found their rhythm thanks to a spark from Sophie Cunningham, who played a crucial role in turning the tide.

Cunningham ignited the Fever in the second quarter, leading a 17-5 run that cut the Mystics' lead to just five points by halftime. The momentum shift was palpable as the Fever sought to overcome an early deficit.

Entering the third quarter, with just 1:26 on the clock, Indiana finally took the lead for the first time since the opening basket—a three-pointer from rookie Aliyah Boston. Cunningham’s layup put the Fever ahead 52-51, signaling a turning point in the game. However, the Mystics fought back, trading baskets and keeping the score tight through the fourth quarter. A pair of late-game free throws from Cunningham tied the score at 71-71 with just 12 seconds left, sending the game into overtime after a nail-biting final possession from Washington failed to connect.

In the extra period, Indiana’s defense shone, with standout performances from rookie Makayla Timpson and newcomer Jaelyn Brown, who delivered key points to secure the victory. The collective effort of the Fever in clutch moments showcased their potential as they gear up for the season.

Next up, the Indiana Fever will travel to Iowa City to face the Brazil National Team at the University of Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, May 4, at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.