Indiana Fever launches "Now You Know" campaign ahead of anticipated WNBA season

INDIANAPOLIS — As the much-anticipated WNBA season approaches, the Indiana Fever unveiled a new 2025 campaign slogan: "Now You Know."

This slogan aims to reinforce Indiana's status as a central hub for basketball and women’s sports, the team said Monday.

“On the heels of a record-setting season that captured the world’s attention, the ‘Now You Know’ campaign amplifies the cultural and basketball influence of our franchise, while also driving our ambition for more. We are excited to celebrate our players and fans throughout the upcoming season and to continue being a torchbearer for our sport,” said Fever AVP of Marketing Shayna Sangster.

Entering their 26th season, the Fever are eager to continue redefining the culture of women’s sports. With seven WNBA Championships, 13 All-Star selections, and a commitment to excellence, the team is ready to make history once again.

This season, the Fever will feature in 41 nationally televised games—the most in WNBA history—and are expected to draw sold-out crowds at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and beyond.

The Indiana Fever kicks off its 2025 season against the Chicago Sky on May 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased here.