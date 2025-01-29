Indiana Fever re-signs all-star guard Kelsey Mitchell for eighth season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have re-signed veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell, marking her return for an eighth season—all with the Fever.

“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever,” said President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf, who drafted Mitchell in 2018. “We value Kelsey’s commitment to our organization, and we’re excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.”

WATCH | Kelsey Mitchell was welcomed back by staff and teammate Caitlin Clark

Pacers Sports & Entertainment employees lined the Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion to welcome Kelsey Mitchell back after she re-signed today🔥



plus, her backcourt partner Caitlin Clark was there to greet her ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VdRgtPVvrL — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) January 29, 2025

Mitchell, selected No. 2 overall by the Fever, had a standout 2024 season, playing in all 40 games and helping the team reach its first playoff appearance since 2016. She averaged 19.2 points per game, shot 46.8% from the field, and 40.2% from three-point range.

"I'm thrilled that Kelsey is returning to Fever. She has been an integral part of this franchise from the moment she was drafted,” said Fever Head Coach Stephanie White. “I have watched her journey from the sideline since her time in college and have always admired her work ethic, approach to the game and the way she interacts with her teammates. I can't wait to work with her on a daily basis."

In her career, Mitchell has played in 235 of 240 possible games and ranks second in franchise history in points (3,923), three-pointers (558), and minutes (7,085). She was named a WNBA All-Star in 2023 and 2024 and earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2018.

