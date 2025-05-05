Indiana Fever shine in preseason victory over Brazil

IOWA — The Indiana Fever won their preseason game against the Brazil National Team, securing a 108-44 victory, which featured Caitlin Clark's return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena at the University of Iowa.

The Fever started strong with back-to-back three-pointers from Clark and Kelsey Mitchell within the first 45 seconds. They continued to excel at the three-point line, making 13 three-pointers in the first half and taking a 70-24 lead at halftime.

On defense, Indiana limited Brazil to just 27 points over the second, third, and fourth quarters, allowing single-digit scoring in two of those periods. Clark concluded the game with a notable three-pointer that resonated with the sold-out crowd.

The Fever will play against the Atlanta Dream in their final preseason game on Saturday, May 10, at 3 p.m. ET. They will begin the regular season against the Chicago Sky on May 17 at 2 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast nationally on ESPN.