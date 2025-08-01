Indiana Fever sign Chloe Bibby for remainder of the season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have officially signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a contract for the remainder of the season. Bibby joined the team on a seven-day contract on July 25 and has played in two games so far.

In her brief time with the Fever, Bibby has averaged 9.0 points per game, showcasing her shooting skills with 44.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range.

In her latest game, Bibby contributed significantly to the Fever’s 107-101 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 10 points in just 13 minutes and hitting two three-pointers. She made her debut just prior, scoring eight points in 11 minutes during a winning effort against the Chicago Sky.

As the Fever look to build on their recent success, they will begin a challenging four-game road trip today, facing off against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center.

Following that, they will head to Seattle to take on the Storm on August 3, which will air at 3 p.m. on WRTV.