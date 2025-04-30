Indiana Fever to kick off preseason with ‘pack the plaza’ diaper donation drive

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever are excited to tip off their preseason at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Saturday, but before the game begins, fans are invited to help local families in need through a special diaper and wipes donation drive.

Partnering with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Kroger, and the Indiana Diaper Bank, the Fever will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Delaware Street entrance and next to the Morris Bicentennial Plaza, ahead of their 1 p.m. game against the Washington Mystics.

“By donating diapers, we have a great opportunity to support caregivers who may be struggling to make ends meet and care for their little ones. Every donation can make a positive impact,” Fever Chief Operating Officer Amber Cox encouraged fans.

This year, PS&E aims to collect 50,000 diapers, significantly up from 30,000 last year. Sizes 5 and 6 are particularly needed.

For those unable to attend the game, diapers can also be donated at 19 participating Kroger locations through May 3. Monetary contributions are welcome at this website, with just $1 buying four diapers.

Ashley Burns, CEO of the Indiana Diaper Bank, shared, “Packing the Plaza with diapers is a powerful way to show up for moms and caregivers who are working hard to provide for their little ones.”

Donations will be distributed to local food pantries, daycare programs, and shelters.

Fans can find ticket information and updates at here and watch the May 3 preseason game on NBA TV.