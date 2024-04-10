Indiana Fever to play 36 games on TV during 2024 regular season

INDIANAPOLIS — Excitement is building for the upcoming Indiana Fever season, and fans across the country will get to see a lot of the team.
The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 overall pick in Monday’s WNBA draft and are expected to pick Iowa superstar Caitlyn Clark.
On Wednesday, the team announced 36 of their 40 games will be on national TV.
Throughout their regular season, the Fever will play the following games:
- 2 games on ABC
- 5 games on ESPN
- 1 game on ESPN 2
- 2 games on CBS
- 1 game on CBS Sports Network
- 8 games on ION
- 4 games on Prime Video
- 13 games on NBA TV
The team's full schedule is:
- May 14, 7:30 p.m.: at Connecticut on ESPN 2
- May 16, 7 p.m.: vs. New York on Prime Video
- May 18, 1 p.m.: at New York on ABC
- May 20, 7 p.m.: vs. Connecticut on ESPN
- May 22, 10 p.m.: at Seattle
- May 24, 10 p.m.: at Los Angeles on ION
- May 25, 9 p.m.: at Las Vegas on NBA TV
- May 28, 7 p.m.: vs. Los Angeles on NBA TV
- May 30, 7 p.m.: vs. Seattle on Prime Video
- June 1, 1 p.m.: vs. Chicago on NBA TV
- June 2, 7 p.m.: at New York on NBA TV
- June 2, 7:30 p.m.: at Washington on ION
- June 10, 7 p.m.: at Connecticut on NBA TV
- June 13, 7 p.m.: vs. Atlanta
- June 16, 12 p.m.: vs. Chicago on CBS
- June 19, 7 p.m.: vs. Washington on NBA TV
- June 21, 7:30 p.m.: at Atlanta on ION
- June 23, 6 p.m.: at Chicago on NBA TV
- June 27, 10 p.m.: at Seattle on Prime Video
- June 30, 3 p.m.: at Phoenix on ESPN
- July 2, 9:30 p.m.: at Las Vegas on ESPN
- July 6, 1 p.m.: vs. New York on CBS
- July 10, 12 p.m.: vs. Washington on NBA TV
- July 12, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Phoenix on ION
- July 14, 4 p.m.: at Minnesota on ESPN
- July 17, 7:30 p.m.: at Dallas on ESPN
- August 16, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Phoenix on ION
- August 18, 3:30 p.m.: vs. Seattle on ABC
- August 24, 8 p.m.: at Minnesota on NBA TV
- August 26, 7:30 p.m.: at Atlanta on NBA TV
- August 28, 7 p.m.: vs. Connecticut on NBA TV
- August 30, 7:30 p.m.: at Chicago on ION
- September 1, 4 p.m.: at Dallas on NBA TV
- September 4, 7 p.m.: vs. Los Angeles on CBS Sports Network
- September 6, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Minnesota on ION
- September 8, 4 p.m.: vs. Atlanta
- September 11, 7 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas on NBA TV
- September 13, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas on ION
- September 15, 3 p.m.: vs. Dallas
- September 19, 7 p.m.: at Washington on Prime Video
Single-game tickets are available to purchase through presale, with tickets to two new games on sale each day through April 14. Those tickets will only be on sale for 24 hours.
Remaining single-game tickets will go on sale April 15.