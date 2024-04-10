Indiana Fever to play 36 games on TV during 2024 regular season

INDIANAPOLIS — Excitement is building for the upcoming Indiana Fever season, and fans across the country will get to see a lot of the team.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 overall pick in Monday’s WNBA draft and are expected to pick Iowa superstar Caitlyn Clark.

On Wednesday, the team announced 36 of their 40 games will be on national TV.

Throughout their regular season, the Fever will play the following games:



2 games on ABC

5 games on ESPN

1 game on ESPN 2

2 games on CBS

1 game on CBS Sports Network

8 games on ION

4 games on Prime Video

13 games on NBA TV

The team's full schedule is:



May 14, 7:30 p.m.: at Connecticut on ESPN 2

May 16, 7 p.m.: vs. New York on Prime Video

May 18, 1 p.m.: at New York on ABC

May 20, 7 p.m.: vs. Connecticut on ESPN

May 22, 10 p.m.: at Seattle

May 24, 10 p.m.: at Los Angeles on ION

May 25, 9 p.m.: at Las Vegas on NBA TV

May 28, 7 p.m.: vs. Los Angeles on NBA TV

May 30, 7 p.m.: vs. Seattle on Prime Video

June 1, 1 p.m.: vs. Chicago on NBA TV

June 2, 7 p.m.: at New York on NBA TV

June 2, 7:30 p.m.: at Washington on ION

June 10, 7 p.m.: at Connecticut on NBA TV

June 13, 7 p.m.: vs. Atlanta

June 16, 12 p.m.: vs. Chicago on CBS

June 19, 7 p.m.: vs. Washington on NBA TV

June 21, 7:30 p.m.: at Atlanta on ION

June 23, 6 p.m.: at Chicago on NBA TV

June 27, 10 p.m.: at Seattle on Prime Video

June 30, 3 p.m.: at Phoenix on ESPN

July 2, 9:30 p.m.: at Las Vegas on ESPN

July 6, 1 p.m.: vs. New York on CBS

July 10, 12 p.m.: vs. Washington on NBA TV

July 12, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Phoenix on ION

July 14, 4 p.m.: at Minnesota on ESPN

July 17, 7:30 p.m.: at Dallas on ESPN

August 16, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Phoenix on ION

August 18, 3:30 p.m.: vs. Seattle on ABC

August 24, 8 p.m.: at Minnesota on NBA TV

August 26, 7:30 p.m.: at Atlanta on NBA TV

August 28, 7 p.m.: vs. Connecticut on NBA TV

August 30, 7:30 p.m.: at Chicago on ION

September 1, 4 p.m.: at Dallas on NBA TV

September 4, 7 p.m.: vs. Los Angeles on CBS Sports Network

September 6, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Minnesota on ION

September 8, 4 p.m.: vs. Atlanta

September 11, 7 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas on NBA TV

September 13, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Las Vegas on ION

September 15, 3 p.m.: vs. Dallas

September 19, 7 p.m.: at Washington on Prime Video

Single-game tickets are available to purchase through presale, with tickets to two new games on sale each day through April 14. Those tickets will only be on sale for 24 hours.

Remaining single-game tickets will go on sale April 15.

