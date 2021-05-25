Watch
Sports

Actions

Indiana Fever unveil Tamika Catchings banner at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

items.[0].videoTitle
The Indiana Fever unveiled Tamika Catchings' hall of fame banner during Sunday's game.
Poster image (87).jpg
Posted at 9:16 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 09:16:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is continuing to celebrate Tamika Catchings and her induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

During halftime of Sunday's Indiana Fever game, a banner was raised in Catchings' name in the rafters of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Catchings led the Fever to a WNBA championship in 2012 and also won four Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

The banner is proudly displayed along with former Pacer Hall of Famers, such as Reggie Miller, Mel Daniels, Roger Brown, George McGinnis, and Bobby Slick Leonard.

MORE | Tamika Catchings joins legends in Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame |

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!