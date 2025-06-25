Indiana Fever waive DeWanna Bonner, sign Aari McDonald for remainder of season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced significant roster changes on Wednesday, waiving guard/forward DeWanna Bonner and signing guard Aari McDonald through the remainder of the season.

Bonner joined the Fever as a free agent at the beginning of the 2025 season. Over nine games, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

According to Bonner, the fit just wasn't right. “I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise,” Bonner said. “Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out, and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players.”

McDonald, had a brief stint with the Fever, where she participated in three games under the WNBA’s emergency hardship exception.

During her time with the team, McDonald averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. The 26-year-old guard previously played for the LA Sparks and Atlanta Dream.

“I’m so excited to rejoin the Fever,” McDonald said. “Although my time with the team was brief, it immediately felt like the place to be. I’m grateful for the warm welcome from the coaches, teammates, and fans—and most of all, I thank God for the incredible journey I’m on.”

The Fever’s COO & General Manager, Amber Cox, endorsed McDonald’s return.

“From the moment she arrived in Indy, Aari was a clear fit with the style and mentality we are building here with the Fever," Cox said. "Though only here a few games, her impact as a playmaker and a defender was evident. We are very excited to welcome her back for the remainder of the season.”

The Indiana Fever are set to return to action on Thursday, June 27, hosting the LA Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.