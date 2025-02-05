Indiana Fever welcomes six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner to the team

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever have announced the signing of six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Champion DeWanna Bonner as a free agent. Bonner joins the Fever after spending five seasons with the Connecticut Sun. She played under current Fever Head Coach Stephanie White during her time in Connecticut.

Bonner ranks fourth all-time in WNBA scoring with 7,482 career points and is just six points shy of tying Hall of Famer Tina Thompson for third place. Among active players, she ranks second in career rebounds (3,067), steals (603), and three-pointers made (2,052).

Drafted fifth overall in 2009 by the Phoenix Mercury, Bonner won her first championship in her rookie season. She is a three-time WNBA Sixth Player of the Year and has been selected as an All-Star six times—most recently in 2024.

"DeWanna is one of the greatest players in the history of our league,” said Amber Cox, Fever COO and General Manager. “She is a multi-dimensional scorer, can play every position on the floor and shines brightest in the biggest moments. DB’s longevity and success in the WNBA has everything to do with the work she puts in, as well as her competitive drive. She is an incredible teammate and leader, and we are so excited to welcome her to the Fever.”

In the 2024 season, Bonner averaged 15.0 points per game, along with 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Throughout her career, she has helped her teams make the playoffs 14 times, missing the postseason only once.

Bonner, a product of Auburn University originally from Fairfield, Alabama, expressed her gratitude for joining the Indiana Fever and looks forward to contributing to the organization’s success.

I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree,” Bonner said. “But, more importantly, I’m excited to get to know everyone at the organization – the front office, teammates, behind-the-scenes employees and, of course, the fans! I can’t wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May.”

The Indiana Fever tips off the 2025 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 17 vs. the Chicago Sky.