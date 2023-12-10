Indiana Fever wins No. 1 overall pick in WNBA Draft for 2nd consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever won the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for the second consecutive year.

A lottery is used to determine the draft order for teams who did not make it to the previous season’s playoffs. The lottery odds are based on the combined records from the two previous seasons.

For the second-straight year, we will have the first pick in the @WNBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/vyq3qB1KzH — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) December 10, 2023

The Fever had the best odds for the selection with a record of 18-58. The team has not made it to the playoffs since 2016.

Last year they received the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. They selected Aliyah Boston, who averaged 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The WNBA Draft will be head on Monday, April 15.