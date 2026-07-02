Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell named All-Star starters

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Fever's star trio of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell have all been named WNBA All-Star starters.

It's the third consecutive year that all three players have been All-Stars. This is the first time that all three players have been starters together.

Clark and Boston have been named All-Stars in every year of their careers. This is Boston and Mitchell's fourth All-Star appearance, and Clark's third.

Clark is averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season. It's her highest scoring average of her three-year career.

Boston is averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game, as well as 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Boston is also shooting 42.6% from three, the highest clip of her career.

Mitchell is averaging 21.6 points per game, which is also the highest scoring average of her career. Mitchell is also averaging 2.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 40.2% from three.

Mitchell and Clark are second and tied for third, respectively, in points per game in the WNBA. Clark is second in the league in assists per game.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.