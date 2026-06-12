Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston make WNBA history in Fever win over Sky

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indiana Fever picked up their second straight win on Thursday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever beat the Chicago Sky 114-106 in overtime.

The 114 points are a new franchise record for most points scored in a single game. The previous high was 110 points in a game against Dallas in Sept. 2024.

The victory came just days after the Fever won another thriller, when they beat the Mystics.

On Thursday night against the Sky, two Fever players, guard Caitlin Clark and center Aliyah Boston, each scored over 30 points.

Boston scored a game-high 34 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. The 34 points were a career high for Boston. Her previous career-high came in June 2025, when she scored 31 points in a game against Dallas.

“I think it was just my mindset of just trying to attack,” Boston said. “They have pretty long bigs, so for me, just trying to find different ways to score at the basket.”

Meanwhile, Clark finished with 32 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists.

As a result, Boston and Clark became the first teammates in WNBA history to record 30-point double-doubles in the same game.

“I don’t know if I can really put it in perspective in terms of quantifying it, and especially because they’re so young,” Fever head coach Stephanie White said after the game. “They’re so young. But, they’re elite at what they do. And the more experience that they get at this level and the different ways that people play us, like they’ve already grown.”

It was Boston’s 44th career double-double and Clark’s 22nd career double-double.

Some of Clark’s assists were passes to Boston on Thursday.

“I feel like I always know where Aliyah is,” Clark said. “I think we’ve got a little telepathy now.”

The Fever have a quick turnaround following Thursday’s win. They face the Connecticut Sun Saturday at 6 p.m. EDT inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.