Caitlin Clark (back) probable for Wednesday's game against the Valkyries

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever star Caitlin Clark (back) is listed as probable for the team's game against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. She is the only Fever player listed on the injury report.

Clark played in the Fever's last game, a 34-point win against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. She logged 24 minutes and scored 12 points.

Clark missed the Fever's game against the Mercury on Thursday (July 9), but had played in the game against the Sparks the day before (July 8).

Clark is averaging 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season.

Tipoff against the Valkyries is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.