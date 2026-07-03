Caitlin Clark (back) to miss the Fever's game against the Aces on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Fever star Caitlin Clark (back) will not play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces. This will be the second straight game that Clark has missed due to the injury.

The Fever have not played since Saturday, when they beat the Los Angeles Sparks. While Clark is listed as out for Sunday, she said that she is a participant for Friday's practice ahead of the road trip.

Clark said having a full week off has been very beneficial to her overall health.

"I will be out Sunday, but I'm feeling a lot better, excited to get back into practice today," Clark said. "Feeling really, really positive about getting back into one of the games of the back-to-back. Obviously, difficult coming back in a back-to-back so we'll have to be cautious of that but I feel a lot better. Like I said, excited to get back into practice, and this week has been very helpful for my overall health."

After the game against the Aces, the Fever play against the Sparks on Wednesday and the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday, both on the road. That is the back-to-back that Clark referenced. Fever head coach Stephanie White said that is the goal for her to return in that area, but they are going to continue to take it one day at a time.

Clark also missed the Fever's game on May 20 against the Portland Fire due to a back injury.

Clark is averaging 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and and 8.2 assists per game this season, and was selected to be an All-Star starter on Wednesday.

Tipoff for the Fever against the Aces is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday.