Caitlin Clark declines 3-point contest, Cunningham and Boston not included

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever will have no representation in the WNBA's annual 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Three-time All-Star Caitlin Clark declined an invite from the league, who announced the full line-up Tuesday. Clark will still play in Saturday's marquee event as the captain of Teresa Weatherspoon's team. Clark will lead Team Spoon as the second-highest vote-getter from fan ballots, receiving 1,023,321 votes.

Clark previously said no to the 2024 3-point contest and was planning to participate in last year's event in Indianapolis before injuring her leg just before the All-Star Break.

Clark's teammates Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham, who lead the league in three-point percentage, are also not included in the list for Friday. Cunningham is hitting 43.7% of her shots past the arc, which is second-best in the WNBA, and has rapidly become a fan favorite with her unabashed demeanor on the floor.

Boston has the best percentage, netting 46.9% of her shots. Before the full lineup was released Tuesday, Boston said she would "probably not" be participating in the 3-point contest, despite working to grow her game from range. In fact, midway through the season, Boston has already made more triples than her last three seasons combined.

"That was definitely something that I (wanted to work on)... being able to shoot the three ball a lot more and at a higher rate," Boston said. "So for me to see them go in this year, I'm super excited. I think that was something that I really drilled this offseason."

Boston will still be a part of All-Star Weekend as a now four-time All-Star. Boston will join Clark on Team Spoon, while Fever veteran and four-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell will be on the other side of the floor playing for Team Coop.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern at the United Center. Fans can watch the television broadcast in the Indianapolis area right here on WRTV.