Caitlin Clark explains the technical foul she got in win vs. Mercury

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night, 86-77.

Caitlin Clark received a technical foul in the fourth quarter, her fifth of the year. Clark and Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner got tangled up and players from both teams exchanged words afterwards. She explained the technical after the game.

"It's ridiculous," Clark said. "I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I'm going to get suspended for if I'm going to get technicals for clapping."

"If any technical should be taken away, it should be that one, if it's truly for clapping," Clark said. "That's what they said they gave it to me for, was for clapping. It's just ridiculous. I don't understand it at all."

If a player receives eight technical fouls, they receive a one-game suspension after picking up their eighth.

"I'm going to play with emotion," Clark said. "I'm going to play with passion. If they're going to give me a technical foul for clapping, then so be it. That's their choice. The league can come back and review that play and I'd love to hear what they say of the reasoning of why I got a technical foul in that situation."

Fever head coach Stephanie White weighed in on the situation.

"She's got to be aware, certainly," White said. "There are some that we could do without. There are natural things that happen that the energy of the game creates when you do get those. But there are some that we can be a little bit more in control. So yes, we will continue to remind her and I think she has to have an awareness."

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, and Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner also all received technical fouls for the incident.

Clark and the Fever are back in action on Wednesday against the Mercury at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.