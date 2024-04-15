Caitlin Clark heads to Fever as No. 1 pick in 2024 WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark is headed to the Indiana Fever after being the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA 2024 draft on Monday, marking one of the most anticipated picks in league history.

The announcement was made during the draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

"I'm excited to get to the franchise, I'm excited to get to Indianapolis. I know there's a lot of people at Gainbrige tonight supporting us and the picks we're going to make and I know they'll be supporting all summer long," Clark said after the announcement. "Buy your ticket now, I know it will be a hot ticket."

During Clark's college career, she became the all-time leading scorer in both men’s and women’s Division I college basketball, was named Naismith Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and was named to the USA Basketball Women’s National Team’s 14-player training camp roster.

Despite a national championship loss, many believe Clark changed women's basketball. Her final moments with the Iowa Hawkeyes meant a new excitement surrounding her future WNBA career.

WATCH | Fever fans look forward to WNBA Draft

Fever fans look forward to WNBA draft

Although the Fever had one of the worst records in the league last season, last year’s No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston paired with Clark makes for box office viewing. Ticket prices have already doubled.

There is no word on when Clark will be in Indiana.