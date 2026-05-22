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Caitlin Clark is available for Fever’s game vs. Valkyries

Caitlin Clark
Jessica Hill/AP
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during a first-round WNBA basketball playoff game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.
Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indiana Fever announced that Caitlin Clark (back) is available for Friday’s game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Clark missed Wednesday’s game against the Portland Fire due to the back injury.

Clark has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in 4 games this season.

Clark missed 31 regular season games and the Fever’s entire postseason run last year with a multitude of injuries.

The Fever (3-2) are scheduled to tip off against the Valkyries (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.