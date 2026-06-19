Caitlin Clark is only player on Fever injury report ahead of game at Dream

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark (back) is listed as probable for the Indiana Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.

Clark is the only player listed on the Fever's injury report.

Clark has played in 10 straight games after missing the Fever’s game against the Portland Fire on May 20. That is the only game Clark has missed this season.

Clark has averaged 20.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season.

The Fever (9-6) had their four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream.

Tipoff on Saturday is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the road against the Dream.