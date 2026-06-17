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Caitlin Clark is only player on Fever injury report ahead of game vs. Dream

Tempo Fever Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, right, drives on Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite in the first half of a WNBA Commissioner's Cup basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Tempo Fever Basketball
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INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Caitlin Clark (back) is listed as probable on the Indiana Fever's injury report ahead of the team's game against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

Clark is the only player listed on the Fever's injury report.

Clark has played in nine straight games after missing the Fever's game against the Portland Fire on May 20. That is the only game Clark has missed this season.

Clark is averaging 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game this season.

The Fever (9-5) are on a four-game winning streak. Tipoff against the Dream is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday.